Parsley Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PE. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of Parsley Energy (PE) opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,183.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.30 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,599 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

