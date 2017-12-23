Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Hess Corp. (HES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Hess worth $31,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,787,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $868,068,000 after buying an additional 449,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,518,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,786,000 after buying an additional 198,888 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,688,000 after buying an additional 1,123,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,027,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,295,000 after buying an additional 416,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,811,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,816,000 after buying an additional 119,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $330,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hess Corp. ( NYSE:HES ) opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,724.72, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.22. Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -4.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

