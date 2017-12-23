Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,344,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $35,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 63.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 333,184 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 43,760,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,528 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $714,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $200,145.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ) opened at $26.40 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56,404.34, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-grows-position-in-enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.