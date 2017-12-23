Papa John's Int'l (PZZA) Receives Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura reiterated their hold rating on shares of Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John's Int'l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of Papa John's Int'l (PZZA) traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 1,946,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,494. The company has a market cap of $2,075.54, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Papa John's Int'l has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $88.11.

Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.23 million. Papa John's Int'l had a return on equity of 4,321.08% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Papa John's Int'l will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John's Int'l news, Director Wayne Kent Taylor bought 8,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $509,715.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Papa John's Int'l by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 4.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.

