Pandora Media Inc (P) CEO Roger Lynch Sells 78,707 Shares of Stock

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) CEO Roger Lynch sold 78,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $375,432.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,665.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.69. 7,235,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,830,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1,170.00, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Pandora Media Inc has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.54 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 1,179.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,505,951 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,778 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,821,000. SLS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 200.5% in the second quarter. SLS Management LLC now owns 2,090,156 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 21.3% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,165,300 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after acquiring an additional 906,180 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on P. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

