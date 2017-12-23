OxFORD Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Boingo Wireless at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.46, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.22 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 10,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Callahan sold 25,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,437 shares of company stock worth $2,317,085. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

