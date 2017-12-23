OxFORD Asset Management LLP Has $843,000 Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,147 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Stericycle by 77.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. William Blair reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Stericycle Inc ( SRCL ) opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,870.24, a P/E ratio of -119.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.16. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.81 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 19,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $1,250,957.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,036,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,012 shares of company stock worth $5,240,668. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

