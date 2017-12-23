OxFORD Asset Management LLP Acquires 5,597 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 1,202 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $77,985.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,202 shares in the company, valued at $77,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $1,717.04, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Northwest Natural Gas’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

