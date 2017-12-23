Otter Tail (OTTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

OTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of Otter Tail (OTTR) traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,090. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $1,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

In related news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $69,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $109,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $318,570 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/otter-tail-ottr-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.