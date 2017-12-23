Orbital ATK (OA) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Orbital ATK to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Orbital ATK pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Orbital ATK pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 34.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Orbital ATK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital ATK 6.62% 17.32% 6.08% Orbital ATK Competitors -7.41% 24.78% 4.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbital ATK and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital ATK $4.46 billion $293.00 million 24.56 Orbital ATK Competitors $9.79 billion $795.48 million 135.76

Orbital ATK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orbital ATK. Orbital ATK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Orbital ATK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Orbital ATK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orbital ATK and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital ATK 0 8 2 0 2.20 Orbital ATK Competitors 448 2053 2285 88 2.41

Orbital ATK presently has a consensus target price of $120.07, indicating a potential downside of 9.13%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Orbital ATK’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orbital ATK has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Orbital ATK has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital ATK’s peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orbital ATK peers beat Orbital ATK on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc. is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition. The Flight Systems Group segment consists of Launch Vehicles Division, Propulsion Systems Division and Aerospace Structures Division. The Defense Systems Group segment consists of Armament Systems Division, Defense Electronic Division, Missile Products Division and Small Caliber Systems Division. The Space Systems Group consists of Commercial Satellites Division, Government Satellites Division, Space Components Division and Technical Services Division.

