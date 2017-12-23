Oppenheimer Raises American Tower (AMT) Price Target to $160.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $6.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMT. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on American Tower from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $156.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.60.

American Tower (NYSE AMT) opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $155.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60,230.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

American Tower announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.38%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,584 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $228,792.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $702,122.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 34,667 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $4,940,740.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 305,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,521,902.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,251 shares of company stock worth $16,409,934 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,886.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,468,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,214,000 after buying an additional 7,092,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 823.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,155 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,896,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,148,000 after purchasing an additional 897,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,442,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,763,512,000 after purchasing an additional 881,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,798,000 after purchasing an additional 710,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

