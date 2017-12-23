ONEOK (OKE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “In last six months shares of ONEOK have outperformed the industry it belongs to. ONEOK has widespread pipelines and storage facilities in some prolific oil and gas regions of the United States. ONEOK is poised to gain from increased drilling activities in the basin where the company has well-placed assets. The increase in fee-based earnings, acquisition of ONEOK Partners, capital-growth projects and increasing drilling activities from the producers will further boost the performance of the company. However, ONEOK is subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services. Fluctuating weather pattern is also a major concern for the company.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OKE. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of ONEOK ( OKE ) traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,000. The company has a market cap of $20,790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $59.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

