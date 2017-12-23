One Liberty Properties (OLP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. One Liberty Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0658063776024 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP ) traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. 34,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,609. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $495.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from One Liberty Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.40%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $70,605.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting of retail, industrial, flex, and health and fitness properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 114 properties and participated in joint ventures that own five properties.

