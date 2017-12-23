Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ FY2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE OHI) opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Korman purchased 100,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 903,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,525,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $273,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. BKS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

