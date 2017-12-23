OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 139,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.89% of OM Asset Management worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OM Asset Management by 20.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,956,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,931,000 after purchasing an additional 502,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OM Asset Management by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,899,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,083,000 after purchasing an additional 346,124 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OM Asset Management by 127.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,720 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of OM Asset Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,194,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OM Asset Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,881,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 154,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE OMAM) opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,848.79, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. OM Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

OM Asset Management (NYSE:OMAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.50 million. OM Asset Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 114.45%. OM Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that OM Asset Management PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. OM Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OM Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of OM Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of OM Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OM Asset Management from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of OM Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. OM Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

In other OM Asset Management news, EVP Linda T. Gibson sold 46,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $763,036.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,336.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $127,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,372 shares in the company, valued at $296,156.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,257 shares of company stock worth $922,264 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OM Asset Management Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

