Ocera Therapeutics Inc (OCRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OCRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.19.

Several analysts recently commented on OCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright cut Ocera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocera Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Ocera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OCRX) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned 2.55% of Ocera Therapeutics worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ocera Therapeutics ( OCRX ) remained flat at $$1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. Ocera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46.

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). equities analysts predict that Ocera Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocera Therapeutics Company Profile

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acute and chronic orphan liver diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its clinical candidate, OCR-002, for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). OCR-002 is a molecule, ornithine phenylacetate, which functions as an ammonia scavenger.

