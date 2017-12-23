Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northstar Realty Europe earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7154749519595 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Northstar Realty Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Northstar Realty Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northstar Realty Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northstar Realty Europe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE NRE) opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $745.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Northstar Realty Europe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Colony Northstar, Inc. acquired 99,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a European focused commercial real estate company with primary office properties in cities within Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Its objective is to provide its stockholders with stable and recurring cash flow supplemented by capital growth over time.

