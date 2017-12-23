Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Northern Trust worth $33,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 15,740.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clair Joyce St sold 7,665 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $728,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,382 shares of company stock worth $41,304,013. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) opened at $98.98 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $81.92 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $22,387.33, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

