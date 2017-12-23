NMI (NMIH) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NMIH. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on NMI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on NMI from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 410,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,548. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.59, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84. NMI has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. NMI had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 51.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, COO Claudia J. Merkle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Mathis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,600 shares of company stock worth $714,618 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,024,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 620,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 56,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 849.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 553,221 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc (NMIH) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s primary insurance subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC), is a mortgage insurance (MI) provider on loans purchased by the Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

