Nike (NKE) Given a $72.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a $72.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.57.

Nike (NKE) traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 20,409,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105,673.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $7,429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,124,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,876,718,000 after buying an additional 2,452,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nike by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,907,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,781,332,000 after buying an additional 2,375,447 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Nike by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after buying an additional 2,274,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Nike by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after buying an additional 8,058,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nike by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,502,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,268,671,000 after buying an additional 1,344,638 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

