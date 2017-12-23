Nike (NKE) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Nomura Analysts

Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Instinet restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.57.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $63.29. 20,409,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,224. The firm has a market cap of $105,673.35, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.67. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $7,429,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $90,124,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,160 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,876,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nike by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,907,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,781,332,000 after buying an additional 2,375,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Nike by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,423,988,000 after buying an additional 2,274,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Nike by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,985,000 after buying an additional 8,058,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nike by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,502,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,268,671,000 after buying an additional 1,344,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/nike-nke-given-a-65-00-price-target-by-nomura-analysts.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.