Nike Inc (NKE) Position Cut by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 2.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,876,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,907,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,781,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,447 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 58.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,502,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,268,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,638 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Nike Inc ( NYSE:NKE ) opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105,673.35, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Nike’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $7,429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,124,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,160 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

