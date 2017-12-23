NEXT (NXT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($60.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXT. reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.14) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($61.91) to GBX 5,200 ($69.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.14) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.53) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,370.04 ($58.82).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT (NXT) opened at GBX 4,579 ($61.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,620.00 and a PE ratio of 1,069.86. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,565 ($47.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,355 ($72.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,313 ($58.05) per share, with a total value of £17,467.65 ($23,509.62).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/next-nxt-given-hold-rating-at-deutsche-bank.html.

About NEXT

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.