Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Newriver Reit (NRR) traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 338.70 ($4.56). The company had a trading volume of 184,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,345. Newriver Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 309.20 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 374.50 ($5.04). The company has a market cap of $1,030.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,258.00.

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Peel Hunt downgraded Newriver Reit to an “add” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.91) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Newriver Reit PLC (NRR) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.25” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/newriver-reit-plc-nrr-announces-dividend-of-gbx-5-25.html.

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the real estate business in the United Kingdom. The Company is a retail and leisure property investor, asset manager and developer. The Company owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 30 shopping centers, over 20 retail warehouses, a portfolio of approximately 360 public houses with retail and mixed-use development opportunities and a range of high street retail assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.