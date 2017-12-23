Newriver Reit PLC (NRR) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.25

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Newriver Reit (NRR) traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 338.70 ($4.56). The company had a trading volume of 184,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,345. Newriver Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 309.20 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 374.50 ($5.04). The company has a market cap of $1,030.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,258.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NRR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Peel Hunt downgraded Newriver Reit to an “add” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.91) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the real estate business in the United Kingdom. The Company is a retail and leisure property investor, asset manager and developer. The Company owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 30 shopping centers, over 20 retail warehouses, a portfolio of approximately 360 public houses with retail and mixed-use development opportunities and a range of high street retail assets.
Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.