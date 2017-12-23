Newalta (NAL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Newalta Co. (TSE:NAL)’s share price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 118,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 168,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Newalta in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newalta from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.51.
The company has a market capitalization of $81.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63.
About Newalta
Newalta Corporation is a Canada-based provider of engineered environmental solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Heavy Oil and Oilfield. The Company’s Heavy Oil segment processes oilfield-generated wastes, including treatment, water disposal, salt cavern disposal, landfilling, and the sale of recovered crude oil.
