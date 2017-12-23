Newalta Co. (TSE:NAL)’s share price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 118,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 168,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Newalta in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newalta from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Newalta (NAL) Stock Price Up 3.7%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/newalta-nal-stock-price-up-3-7.html.

About Newalta

Newalta Corporation is a Canada-based provider of engineered environmental solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Heavy Oil and Oilfield. The Company’s Heavy Oil segment processes oilfield-generated wastes, including treatment, water disposal, salt cavern disposal, landfilling, and the sale of recovered crude oil.

