New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,761 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of FireEye worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,372,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,902,297 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,924 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in FireEye by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,444,096 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,361 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $191,317,000 after acquiring an additional 917,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $91,828.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 88,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,547,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,212 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,616. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FEYE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 27th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ FEYE) opened at $14.11 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.52.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information security company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $189.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

