New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,500 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $364,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2,492.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 283,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 310.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 244,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 28.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,517,000 after buying an additional 229,779 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $17,903,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. ( NYSE:BOH ) opened at $87.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,718.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $158.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

