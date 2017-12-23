New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 24,556 Shares of MINDBODY Inc (MB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.62% of MINDBODY worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 49.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 75.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 121.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,431.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.61 and a beta of -0.31. MINDBODY Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.59 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $470,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $1,110,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 535,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,343 and sold 215,585 shares valued at $6,370,392. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MINDBODY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

