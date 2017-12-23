NeuLion (NLN) Shares Up 29.3%

NeuLion Inc (TSE:NLN)’s share price shot up 29.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.53. 6,561,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,822% from the average session volume of 167,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.63.

NeuLion Company Profile

NeuLion, Inc is a provider of enterprise digital video solutions. The Company offers solutions, such as the NeuLion Digital Platform, NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) Technologies and MainConcept Technologies. Its NeuLion Digital Platform is a cloud-based, fully integrated, turnkey solution that offers content owners and rightsholders a suite of digital technologies, together with services for back-end content preparation, management, delivery and monetization, in an end-to-end solution.

