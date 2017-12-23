Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Major Shareholder Angie Muhleisen Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Angie Muhleisen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nelnet alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $115,080.00.

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,541. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,280.00, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 159.08 and a quick ratio of 159.08.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Nelnet had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nelnet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nelnet by 168.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nelnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/nelnet-inc-nni-major-shareholder-angie-muhleisen-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc focuses on delivering education-related products and services and student loan asset management. The Company is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The Company’s segments include Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce, Communications, Asset Generation and Management, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.