Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Nelnet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nelnet by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NNI. Compass Point upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nelnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. ( NYSE:NNI ) opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 159.08 and a current ratio of 159.08. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2,202.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Nelnet’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.10%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,748 shares of company stock worth $724,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc focuses on delivering education-related products and services and student loan asset management. The Company is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The Company’s segments include Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce, Communications, Asset Generation and Management, and Corporate and Other Activities.

