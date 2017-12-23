Nationwide Fund Advisors Purchases 190,334 Shares of DDR Corp (DDR)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) by 436.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,334 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of DDR worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DDR by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,389,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DDR by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,226,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DDR by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,664,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,623,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DDR by 312.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) opened at $8.70 on Friday. DDR Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3,150.37, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. DDR had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $220.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DDR Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. DDR’s payout ratio is -1,900.00%.

DDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded DDR from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

About DDR

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

