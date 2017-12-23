Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $1.93 Million Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.13% of Acceleron Pharma worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,682,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 534,440 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 604,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 478,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,005,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,719,000 after acquiring an additional 330,635 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,833,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,747,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,729.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 759.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 745,592 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,586,904.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,118,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,383,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean George sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $3,756,009.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily.

