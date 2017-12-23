Nationwide Fund Advisors Grows Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,003,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 122,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 79.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,976,000 after purchasing an additional 885,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,963,000 after purchasing an additional 178,092 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 109.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,432,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,771,000 after purchasing an additional 748,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 12.3% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 984,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 108,236 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.48.

Trade Desk Inc ( TTD ) opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2,036.86, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 5.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $239,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $596,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,974,630. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/nationwide-fund-advisors-grows-holdings-in-trade-desk-inc-ttd.html.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.