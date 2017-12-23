Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys 71,417 Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 71,417 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 276.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 54.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedberg Investment Management purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE PBR ) opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63,690.00, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.36. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras news, Director Christopher Geoffrey Hampson sold 250,000 shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

