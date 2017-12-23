National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE NOV) opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13,042.71, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.75. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $41.90.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,122,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 144,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,211,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

