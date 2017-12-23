National HealthCare Co. (NHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

National HealthCare (NHC) traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $62.03. 23,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,038. National HealthCare has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.45, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.39.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.99 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Russell Smith sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $100,522.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $267,740 over the last quarter.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is engaged in the operation of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. The Company is engaged in the post-acute healthcare industry segment. Its business activities include providing sub-acute and post-acute skilled nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, memory and Alzheimer’s care, senior living services, and home healthcare services.

