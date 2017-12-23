National Commerce (NCOM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. 19,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,266. National Commerce has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $615.76, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Commerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 344,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Commerce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Commerce by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation (NCC) is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its banking subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, provides a range of financial services to businesses, business owners and professionals.

