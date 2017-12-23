National Bank (NBHC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 46,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.79, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. National Bank has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $103,784.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,332,000 after buying an additional 68,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,610,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 8.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 81,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBH) is a bank holding company. Through Bank Midwest, N.A. (Bank Midwest), NBH’s primary business is to offer a range of products and financial services to both its commercial and consumer customers, located in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. The Company offers an array of lending products to cater to the customers’ needs, including, but not limited to, small business loans, equipment loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home equity and consumer loans.

