NantHealth (NH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

NH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NantHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.90.

NantHealth ( NH ) traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 74,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $350.99, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.51.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 225.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NantHealth will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NantHealth news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 26,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $114,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,770 shares of company stock worth $153,412. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 81,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 71,087 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

