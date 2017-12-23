Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 19th

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Nam Tai Property (NTP) traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,788. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $448.30, a PE ratio of 408.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nam Tai Property stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Nam Tai Property worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc is a holding company. The Company is a property development and management company. The Company focuses on redevelopment of on two parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, China, into high-end commercial complexes. Its property development project in Guangming, Shenzhen, is named as Namtai Inno Park, and its property development project in Gushu, Shenzhen, is named as Namtai Inno City.

