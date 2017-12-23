Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stake in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,083,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,907,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,149 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 11,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,557 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,317,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pepsico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pepsico in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pepsico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

In other Pepsico news, insider Ramon Laguarta sold 21,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,370,328.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168,170.00, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. equities analysts predict that Pepsico, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

