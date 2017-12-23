Movado Group (MOV) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Movado Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.5656099083637 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Movado Group (NYSE MOV) opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.23, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $190.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Movado Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOV. ValuEngine raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Movado Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 5,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $153,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Movado Group (MOV) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/movado-group-mov-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-15.html.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.