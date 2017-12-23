Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Director Steven N. Kaplan Sells 2,500 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $242,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,255.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,389. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4,112.20, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Morningstar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Morningstar by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 75.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company focuses to create products that help investors reach their financial goals. It offers a range of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, sponsors, and individual investors.

