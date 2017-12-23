Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.16% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) opened at $9.91 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to produce high current income and as a secondary objective, to seek capital appreciation, through investments primarily in debt securities of government and government-related issuers located in emerging countries, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

