Moog (MOG) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Moog (NYSE: MOG) is one of 41 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Moog to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Moog has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moog’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Moog and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 5.95% 13.33% 5.07% Moog Competitors -6.65% 23.02% 3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moog and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 1 0 0 2.00 Moog Competitors 455 2128 2339 90 2.41

Moog presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.40%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Moog’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moog has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moog and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moog N/A N/A 21.23 Moog Competitors $8.89 billion $721.62 million 121.65

Moog’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Moog. Moog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moog rivals beat Moog on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

