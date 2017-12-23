Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Shares Bought by Atlantic Trust Group LLC

Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $28,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2,028.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 29,250.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 397.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36,104.93, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.79.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $909.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.82 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

