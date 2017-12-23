Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Receives $109.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.78.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE MAA) traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 637,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,122. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $11,222.94, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $384.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.11 per share, for a total transaction of $700,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,802.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

