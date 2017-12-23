Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of Mercantile Bank (MBWM) traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $615.80, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $216,282.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $182,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,739 shares of company stock worth $796,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

