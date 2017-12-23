Meet Group (MEET) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $4.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEET. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meet Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 1,724,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,635. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $220.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Meet Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Meet Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Meet Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meet Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc, formerly MeetMe, Inc, offers a portfolio of mobile applications. The Company operates location-based social networks for meeting new people on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets, and on the Web that facilitate interactions among users, and helps users to connect and chat with each other.

